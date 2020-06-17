All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Last updated April 22 2020 at 4:02 PM

1505 Dunswell Avenue

1505 Dunswell Ave · (626) 308-1002
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1505 Dunswell Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
new construction
Brand new home in cul-de-sac street, rare to find a single store home with 4 suite bedrooms plus a 0.5 bathroom (total 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms), elegant laminated flooring throughout the entire living room and bedrooms, once you walk into the home, you will be impressed by a large living room and open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The entire house has a 9 ft high ceiling with crown molding and recessed lighting. Laundry in a 2 car garage and with more parking spaces in the front yard. It is located on a private street & serene location, walking distance to schools, supermarkets, NEAR Hacienda Blvd business district: banks, post-office, strip plaza, restaurants, churches and temple, and very close to 60 freeway."Section 8 will come"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have any available units?
1505 Dunswell Avenue has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1505 Dunswell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Dunswell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Dunswell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have a pool?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1505 Dunswell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1505 Dunswell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
