1505 Dunswell Avenue

Amenities

granite counters new construction garage parking accepts section 8

Brand new home in cul-de-sac street, rare to find a single store home with 4 suite bedrooms plus a 0.5 bathroom (total 4 bedrooms & 4.5 bathrooms), elegant laminated flooring throughout the entire living room and bedrooms, once you walk into the home, you will be impressed by a large living room and open gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops. The entire house has a 9 ft high ceiling with crown molding and recessed lighting. Laundry in a 2 car garage and with more parking spaces in the front yard. It is located on a private street & serene location, walking distance to schools, supermarkets, NEAR Hacienda Blvd business district: banks, post-office, strip plaza, restaurants, churches and temple, and very close to 60 freeway."Section 8 will come"