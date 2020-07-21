Rent Calculator
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1121 Marchmont Avenue
Last updated September 21 2019 at 3:14 AM
1121 Marchmont Avenue
1121 Marchmont Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1121 Marchmont Ave, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights
Amenities
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
This single-family home is in excellent move-in status and is now accepting applications. Central air and heating, close to shopping center, and restaurants with close distance to the 60 Fwy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have any available units?
1121 Marchmont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Hacienda Heights, CA
.
Is 1121 Marchmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Marchmont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Marchmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights
.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Marchmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Marchmont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 Marchmont Avenue has units with air conditioning.
