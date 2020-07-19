All apartments in Hacienda Heights
Home
/
Hacienda Heights, CA
/
1121 Falstone Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1121 Falstone Avenue

1121 Falstone Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1121 Falstone Avenue, Hacienda Heights, CA 91745
Hacienda Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
bbq/grill
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Hacienda Heights Ready for Lease! This home in Hacienda Heights is conveniently located near 60 and 605 freeway. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are spaceous enough to fit queen size beds. The kitchen is newly renovated with elegant New cabinets equipped with new appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a state of the art microwave. Nice size backyard, good for those especial gatherings or barbecue.This home is priced to go fast. Schedule your viewing today. Utilities tenant responsibility VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY. In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have any available units?
1121 Falstone Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hacienda Heights, CA.
What amenities does 1121 Falstone Avenue have?
Some of 1121 Falstone Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Falstone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Falstone Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Falstone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hacienda Heights.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue offer parking?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have a pool?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Falstone Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Falstone Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1121 Falstone Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
