1121 Falstone Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets bbq/grill ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Hacienda Heights Ready for Lease! This home in Hacienda Heights is conveniently located near 60 and 605 freeway. The master bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in closet. All secondary bedrooms are spaceous enough to fit queen size beds. The kitchen is newly renovated with elegant New cabinets equipped with new appliances such as a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and a state of the art microwave. Nice size backyard, good for those especial gatherings or barbecue.This home is priced to go fast. Schedule your viewing today. Utilities tenant responsibility VIEWING NOT REQUIRED TO APPLY. In an effort to prevent fraudulent rental application activities, please be sure to apply directly. Our application fee is $35 and is required of each adult. Joint tax filers may use one application.