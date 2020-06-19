All apartments in Gridley
820 Spruce Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

820 Spruce Street

820 Spruce Street · (530) 673-1150
Location

820 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA 95948

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 820 Spruce Street · Avail. now

$895

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
internet access
Spacious 1 Bedroom in Gridley! Available Now!! - If a property is listed on our company website, we are still accepting applications. Please take advantage of our online application process by visiting sierrapacificmangement.com.

If we receive an approved application, we will put the property on hold for that applicant. This property required renters insurance.

You can learn more about the property, see if it is still available, and schedule a showing on our website: sierrapacificmanagement.com . You may also contact us at 530-673-1150 or spmfront@icloud.com with any questions.

We require an application from each adult, with a $20 application fee. Application requirements are the income to be 3X the amount of the rent, a credit score of 660 or above with no collections, and good rental history with no evictions.

Once an application is approved, you will have 48 hours to pay the security deposit to our office located at 1095 Stafford Suite C, to hold the unit. If we do not receive the security deposit in 48 hours, we will move on to the next application.

You will need to schedule an appointment to sign your rental agreement within 5 days of the units date of availability.

MANAGEMENT NOTE: Please be aware of scams on the internet. If you are unsure about an internet posting please call our office to confirm at (530) 673-1150

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Spruce Street have any available units?
820 Spruce Street has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 820 Spruce Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 Spruce Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Spruce Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 Spruce Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gridley.
Does 820 Spruce Street offer parking?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not offer parking.
Does 820 Spruce Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Spruce Street have a pool?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 Spruce Street have accessible units?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Spruce Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 820 Spruce Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 820 Spruce Street does not have units with air conditioning.
