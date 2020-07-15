Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Four Bedroom home with spacious backyard - 240 Larson Ln. Greenfield - Rent: $2,200.00

Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing

Lease: one year

Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult

Avail: Now



Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1204 sq. ft.



Special terms: One small pet possible with additional deposits and references. A picture of pet must accompany any application. Proof of neutering and shots to be provided. We use a third-party pet/animal policy and screening service. Applicants should go to this linkhttps://backuspm.petscreening.com/ before submitting their application. No smoking allowed inside the house or on property. Approved applicant is required to provide proof of tenant insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, prior to move in.



Appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/ dryer (owner will not maintain refrigerator and the washer/dryer)



Description: Wonderful four bedroom home with a spacious backyard. Home has new roof, fresh paint in the interior as well as new flooring in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. Master bedroom has master bathroom with stall shower and spacious closets. Additional bedrooms are good size, two car garage with openers.



Tenant paid utilities: water, garbage, gas and electricity

Owner paid utilities: sewer



Directions: Exit 294B for Walnut Ave, Turn right onto Walnut Ave, Turn left onto 10th St, Turn right onto Apple Ave, Turn left onto Larson Ln



(RLNE5899245)