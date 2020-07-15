All apartments in Greenfield
240 Larson Ln.

240 Larson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

240 Larson Lane, Greenfield, CA 93927

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Four Bedroom home with spacious backyard - 240 Larson Ln. Greenfield - Rent: $2,200.00
Deposit: $3,300.00 must be paid in full at lease signing
Lease: one year
Non-refundable Application fee: $45.00 per adult
Avail: Now

Size: 4 bedrooms, 2 bath, approximately 1204 sq. ft.

Special terms: One small pet possible with additional deposits and references. A picture of pet must accompany any application. Proof of neutering and shots to be provided. We use a third-party pet/animal policy and screening service. Applicants should go to this linkhttps://backuspm.petscreening.com/ before submitting their application. No smoking allowed inside the house or on property. Approved applicant is required to provide proof of tenant insurance, with Backus Properties listed as additional insured, prior to move in.

Appliances: dishwasher, stove, microwave, refrigerator, and washer/ dryer (owner will not maintain refrigerator and the washer/dryer)

Description: Wonderful four bedroom home with a spacious backyard. Home has new roof, fresh paint in the interior as well as new flooring in the kitchen and one of the bathrooms. Master bedroom has master bathroom with stall shower and spacious closets. Additional bedrooms are good size, two car garage with openers.

Tenant paid utilities: water, garbage, gas and electricity
Owner paid utilities: sewer

Directions: Exit 294B for Walnut Ave, Turn right onto Walnut Ave, Turn left onto 10th St, Turn right onto Apple Ave, Turn left onto Larson Ln

(RLNE5899245)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

