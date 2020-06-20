All apartments in Goleta
Find more places like 47 Dearborn Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goleta, CA
/
47 Dearborn Pl
Last updated May 25 2020 at 10:51 PM

47 Dearborn Pl

47 Dearborn Place · (805) 895-4564
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goleta
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

47 Dearborn Place, Goleta, CA 93117
Downtown Goleta

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 17 · Avail. now

$2,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 929 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous remodel with NEW cabinets, granite, hardware, flooring throughout the unit. Enlarged kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom mirror, and cabinets added. Limestone patio with 3 tier wall fountain that resonates throughout the unit has lush landscaping with new irrigation. Newer windows. This condo really feels like a home. Well located ground floor unit. Includes trash and water. Mo to mo or lease. Applicant to have current credit report. Please text 805 455-1917 to reply to this listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 47 Dearborn Pl have any available units?
47 Dearborn Pl has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 47 Dearborn Pl have?
Some of 47 Dearborn Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 47 Dearborn Pl currently offering any rent specials?
47 Dearborn Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 47 Dearborn Pl pet-friendly?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goleta.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl offer parking?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl does not offer parking.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl have a pool?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl does not have a pool.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl have accessible units?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 47 Dearborn Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 47 Dearborn Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 47 Dearborn Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 47 Dearborn Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr
Goleta, CA 93117

Similar Pages

Goleta 1 BedroomsGoleta 2 Bedrooms
Goleta 3 BedroomsGoleta Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Goleta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity