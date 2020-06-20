47 Dearborn Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous remodel with NEW cabinets, granite, hardware, flooring throughout the unit. Enlarged kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom mirror, and cabinets added. Limestone patio with 3 tier wall fountain that resonates throughout the unit has lush landscaping with new irrigation. Newer windows. This condo really feels like a home. Well located ground floor unit. Includes trash and water. Mo to mo or lease. Applicant to have current credit report. Please text 805 455-1917 to reply to this listing.