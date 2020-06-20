47 Dearborn Pl

Amenities
Fabulous remodel with NEW cabinets, granite, hardware, flooring throughout the unit. Enlarged kitchen and new stainless steel appliances. Large bathroom mirror, and cabinets added. Limestone patio with 3 tier wall fountain that resonates throughout the unit has lush landscaping with new irrigation. Newer windows. This condo really feels like a home. Well located ground floor unit. Includes trash and water. Mo to mo or lease. Applicant to have current credit report. Please text 805 455-1917 to reply to this listing.