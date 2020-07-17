All apartments in Goleta
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

326 La Salle Road

326 La Salle Road · No Longer Available
Location

326 La Salle Road, Goleta, CA 93117

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
326 La Salle Road Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous! COMPLETELY remodeled Pacific Palms Town-Home... - Located among beautiful palm trees and lush plantings, this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5bath, Pacific Palms town home offers cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, large master bedroom and updated kitchen and baths. Enjoy direct access to the outdoor patio and the two car garage enters into the kitchen, making grocery access a breeze. Pamper yourself in the master bedroom suite! Savor the complex's beautiful pool, spa and BBQ area and the close proximity to The Marketplace, UCSB, Ellwood Butterfly Preserve, beautiful beaches and hiking trails. What an amazing home in an amazing location!

Call Billy for a showing today!
805-570-4827

(RLNE5881101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 La Salle Road have any available units?
326 La Salle Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 326 La Salle Road have?
Some of 326 La Salle Road's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 La Salle Road currently offering any rent specials?
326 La Salle Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 La Salle Road pet-friendly?
No, 326 La Salle Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goleta.
Does 326 La Salle Road offer parking?
Yes, 326 La Salle Road offers parking.
Does 326 La Salle Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 La Salle Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 La Salle Road have a pool?
Yes, 326 La Salle Road has a pool.
Does 326 La Salle Road have accessible units?
No, 326 La Salle Road does not have accessible units.
Does 326 La Salle Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 La Salle Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 La Salle Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 La Salle Road does not have units with air conditioning.
