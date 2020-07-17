Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

326 La Salle Road Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous! COMPLETELY remodeled Pacific Palms Town-Home... - Located among beautiful palm trees and lush plantings, this spacious 2 bedroom, 2.5bath, Pacific Palms town home offers cathedral ceilings, a gas fireplace, large master bedroom and updated kitchen and baths. Enjoy direct access to the outdoor patio and the two car garage enters into the kitchen, making grocery access a breeze. Pamper yourself in the master bedroom suite! Savor the complex's beautiful pool, spa and BBQ area and the close proximity to The Marketplace, UCSB, Ellwood Butterfly Preserve, beautiful beaches and hiking trails. What an amazing home in an amazing location!



Call Billy for a showing today!

805-570-4827



(RLNE5881101)