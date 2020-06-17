280 N Fairview Ave #6

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage

* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths, large washer/dryer, 1-Car Garage With Loft Storage And 2 Private Patios. This is a 55+ Community.



Please take a look at the photos and video tour of this beautiful home.



The community is over 40 acres features a gym, pool, golf course, etc.. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this condo is just for you. This condominium is walking distance to everything.



Rent: $2,450/month

Security Deposit: $3,000

Parking: One (1) shared car detached garage with built storage

Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space

Utilities Included: trash, sewer and HOA dues.

Pets: Sorry No Pets!

No Smoking property



Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.



Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)



