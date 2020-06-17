All apartments in Goleta
Find more places like 280 N Fairview Ave #6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goleta, CA
/
280 N Fairview Ave #6
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

280 N Fairview Ave #6

280 North Fairview Avenue · (805) 586-2583
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Goleta
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

280 North Fairview Avenue, Goleta, CA 93117
Encina

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 280 N Fairview Ave #6 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1034 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
* Amazing 2 Bed, 1.5 Bath Condo in Encina Royale (55+ Community) * - Exquisite 2nd floor condo in Encina Royale. The Spacious Floorplan Offers Nearly 1,200 Sq Ft Incl. 2 Beds, 1.5 Baths, large washer/dryer, 1-Car Garage With Loft Storage And 2 Private Patios. This is a 55+ Community.

Please take a look at the photos and video tour of this beautiful home.

The community is over 40 acres features a gym, pool, golf course, etc.. If you are looking for a home to relax, but also desire all the amenities, then this condo is just for you. This condominium is walking distance to everything.

Rent: $2,450/month
Security Deposit: $3,000
Parking: One (1) shared car detached garage with built storage
Storage: The garage is huge, with lots of storage space
Utilities Included: trash, sewer and HOA dues.
Pets: Sorry No Pets!
No Smoking property

Call 805-586-2583 or email rentals@bluehorizonmanagement.com if you would like additional information or set up a private showing of the property.

Proudly managed by Kevin Lehman of Blue Horizon Management Company (CalDRE #01898099)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5309416)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have any available units?
280 N Fairview Ave #6 has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have?
Some of 280 N Fairview Ave #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 280 N Fairview Ave #6 currently offering any rent specials?
280 N Fairview Ave #6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 280 N Fairview Ave #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 is pet friendly.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 offer parking?
Yes, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 does offer parking.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have a pool?
Yes, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 has a pool.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have accessible units?
No, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 280 N Fairview Ave #6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 280 N Fairview Ave #6 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 280 N Fairview Ave #6?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hollister Village
100 Baldwin Dr
Goleta, CA 93117

Similar Pages

Goleta 1 BedroomsGoleta 2 Bedrooms
Goleta 3 BedroomsGoleta Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Goleta Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oxnard, CAVentura, CASanta Maria, CACamarillo, CAIsla Vista, CA
Channel Islands Beach, CASanta Barbara, CAPine Mountain Club, CATaft, CALompoc, CA
Carpinteria, CAMontecito, CAPort Hueneme, CAOrcutt, CAOjai, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Allan Hancock CollegeUniversity of California-Santa Barbara
Ventura CollegeCalifornia State University-Channel Islands
Oxnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity