21321 Golden Hills Boulevard - D

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

1 + Den with one car garage. This apartment has a nice open floor plan with plenty of natural light. This apartment was recently remodeled with all new fixtures and flooring throughout. This unit comes with a washer and dryer and refrigerator. There is a small room that can be used as second bedroom or office. This unit is pet friendly. Offered at $895 per month with $895 Security deposit on a one-year lease. Call Bender Realty & Management at 661-699-8482 to schedule a showing. DRE#01507541