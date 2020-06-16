21321 Golden Hills Boulevard - D

21321 Golden Hills Boulevard, Golden Hills, CA 93561
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
1 + Den with one car garage. This apartment has a nice open floor plan with plenty of natural light. This apartment was recently remodeled with all new fixtures and flooring throughout. This unit comes with a washer and dryer and refrigerator. There is a small room that can be used as second bedroom or office. This unit is pet friendly. Offered at $895 per month with $895 Security deposit on a one-year lease. Call Bender Realty & Management at 661-699-8482 to schedule a showing. DRE#01507541
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
