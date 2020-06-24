All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 758 E Mountain View Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
758 E Mountain View Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:34 AM

758 E Mountain View Avenue

758 East Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

758 East Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Must See! Beautifully updated North Glendora home ~ 2 bedroom (possible 3rd bedroom) 2 bathroom ~ Remodeled kitchen with
new cabinets, counter tops, and appliances ~ Newer dual pane windows ~ Newer laminate wood flooring ~ Remodeled baths with
Onyx stone ~ Newer Copper Plumbing ~ Fresh exterior painting ~ Spacious backyard with covered patio~ Lot size 10,653 ~
Outdoor hot/cold shower ~ Newer light fixtures ~ Attic recently cleaned and newer insulation added ~ Rain gutters ~ Newer
closet doors ~ Centrally located

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have any available units?
758 E Mountain View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 758 E Mountain View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
758 E Mountain View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 758 E Mountain View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue offer parking?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have a pool?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 758 E Mountain View Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 758 E Mountain View Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Meadowood
634 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconyGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CACovina, CAEl Monte, CA
Arcadia, CAMontclair, CAColton, CARialto, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine