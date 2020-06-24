758 E Mountain View Avenue

Amenities

Property Amenities

Must See! Beautifully updated North Glendora home ~ 2 bedroom (possible 3rd bedroom) 2 bathroom ~ Remodeled kitchen with

new cabinets, counter tops, and appliances ~ Newer dual pane windows ~ Newer laminate wood flooring ~ Remodeled baths with

Onyx stone ~ Newer Copper Plumbing ~ Fresh exterior painting ~ Spacious backyard with covered patio~ Lot size 10,653 ~

Outdoor hot/cold shower ~ Newer light fixtures ~ Attic recently cleaned and newer insulation added ~ Rain gutters ~ Newer

closet doors ~ Centrally located