All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 633 W Rte 66.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
633 W Rte 66
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

633 W Rte 66

633 E Route 66 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

633 E Route 66, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway. You will find superior interior features that give Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes the advantage over the rest. Their one and two bedroom apartment homes have been meticulously designed featuring gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings. At Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes you will find lush green landscaping and an elegant resident clubhouse that creates an everyday oasis for residents to enjoy.
.

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/glendora-2-bed-2-bath/2890/

IT490215 - IT49MC2890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 633 W Rte 66 have any available units?
633 W Rte 66 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 633 W Rte 66 currently offering any rent specials?
633 W Rte 66 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 633 W Rte 66 pet-friendly?
No, 633 W Rte 66 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 633 W Rte 66 offer parking?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not offer parking.
Does 633 W Rte 66 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 633 W Rte 66 have a pool?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not have a pool.
Does 633 W Rte 66 have accessible units?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not have accessible units.
Does 633 W Rte 66 have units with dishwashers?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 633 W Rte 66 have units with air conditioning?
No, 633 W Rte 66 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 BedroomsGlendora 2 Bedrooms
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine