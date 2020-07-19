633 W Rte 66

Amenities

granite counters clubhouse

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes. This beautiful community is conveniently located on Route 66 in Glendora, California with convenient access to the freeway. You will find superior interior features that give Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes the advantage over the rest. Their one and two bedroom apartment homes have been meticulously designed featuring gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and nine-foot ceilings. At Glendora Park Place Apartment Homes you will find lush green landscaping and an elegant resident clubhouse that creates an everyday oasis for residents to enjoy.

.



https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/glendora-2-bed-2-bath/2890/



IT490215 - IT49MC2890