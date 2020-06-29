Rent Calculator
627 S westridge Street
Last updated February 5 2020 at 10:40 PM
627 S westridge Street
627 S Westridge Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
627 S Westridge Ave, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 S westridge Street have any available units?
627 S westridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendora, CA
.
Is 627 S westridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
627 S westridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 S westridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 627 S westridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendora
.
Does 627 S westridge Street offer parking?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not offer parking.
Does 627 S westridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 S westridge Street have a pool?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 627 S westridge Street have accessible units?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 627 S westridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 627 S westridge Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 S westridge Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
