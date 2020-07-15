602 North Cullen Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741 Glendora
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Glendora. Entry opens to living room and family room and is directly adjacent to the office area... which can be a bedroom as well. hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room. Quartz counters and a peninsula at the family room with large windors open to the vast backyard and patio space!carpeted flooring in the family room and bedrooms make for a really great home. Indoor laundry just next to the attached garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 602 N Cullen Avenue have any available units?
602 N Cullen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 602 N Cullen Avenue have?
Some of 602 N Cullen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 N Cullen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
602 N Cullen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.