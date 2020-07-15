All apartments in Glendora
602 N Cullen Avenue
602 N Cullen Avenue

602 North Cullen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

602 North Cullen Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Glendora. Entry opens to living room and family room and is directly adjacent to the office area... which can be a bedroom as well. hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room. Quartz counters and a peninsula at the family room with large windors open to the vast backyard and patio space!carpeted flooring in the family room and bedrooms make for a really great home. Indoor laundry just next to the attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

