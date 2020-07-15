602 N Cullen Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in North Glendora. Entry opens to living room and family room and is directly adjacent to the office area... which can be a bedroom as well. hardwood flooring in the living room and dining room. The kitchen is open to the family room. Quartz counters and a peninsula at the family room with large windors open to the vast backyard and patio space!carpeted flooring in the family room and bedrooms make for a really great home. Indoor laundry just next to the attached garage.