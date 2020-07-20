535 W Foothill Blvd UNIT 105

535 West Foothill Boulevard, Glendora, CA 91741 Glendora
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Hard surface plank flooring throughout home. Quartz countertop. Fridge/washer/dryer included. Solar powered townhome. Each bedroom has its own bath. Two-car, attached garage. Gated community with large pool area and spa.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
