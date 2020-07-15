All apartments in Glendora
436 N Pasadena Ave
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 AM

436 N Pasadena Ave

436 North Pasadena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

436 North Pasadena Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath 900 SF cozy home on a large lot in a very quite neighborhood in Glendora.
For more information or to schedule a tour please call George at 626 926 0993 or e mail george@dojainc.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have any available units?
436 N Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 436 N Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave offers parking.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave has units with air conditioning.
