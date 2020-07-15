Rent Calculator
Last updated February 3 2020 at 8:07 AM
436 N Pasadena Ave
436 North Pasadena Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
436 North Pasadena Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bedroom 1 bath 900 SF cozy home on a large lot in a very quite neighborhood in Glendora.
For more information or to schedule a tour please call George at 626 926 0993 or e mail george@dojainc.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have any available units?
436 N Pasadena Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendora, CA
.
Is 436 N Pasadena Ave currently offering any rent specials?
436 N Pasadena Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 436 N Pasadena Ave pet-friendly?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendora
.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave offer parking?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave offers parking.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have a pool?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not have a pool.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have accessible units?
No, 436 N Pasadena Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 436 N Pasadena Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 436 N Pasadena Ave has units with air conditioning.
