360 W Mountain View Avenue

This second story 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, end unit is located on a beautifully landscaped property at the end of a cul de sac. The living room and kitchen/dining space are open concept. Recessed lighting has been installed throughout. Rich dark hard flooring runs seamlessly from front door, through living room and up to the beautiful granite bar. Tile flooring in the kitchen pars nicely with the espresso colored cabinets and stainless finish built in microwave, gas range, dishwasher and cabinet/drawer pulls. The hallway off of the living room leads to a bedroom with mirrored closet doors and recessed lighting at either end. The full bathroom with granite vanity, tiled floor and shower doors is centrally located between the bathrooms. Parking consists of 1 parking space and a 1 car garage with automatic opener.