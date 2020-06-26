All apartments in Glendora
Glendora, CA
360 W Mountain View Avenue
Last updated July 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

360 W Mountain View Avenue

360 West Mountain View Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

360 West Mountain View Avenue, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This second story 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom, end unit is located on a beautifully landscaped property at the end of a cul de sac. The living room and kitchen/dining space are open concept. Recessed lighting has been installed throughout. Rich dark hard flooring runs seamlessly from front door, through living room and up to the beautiful granite bar. Tile flooring in the kitchen pars nicely with the espresso colored cabinets and stainless finish built in microwave, gas range, dishwasher and cabinet/drawer pulls. The hallway off of the living room leads to a bedroom with mirrored closet doors and recessed lighting at either end. The full bathroom with granite vanity, tiled floor and shower doors is centrally located between the bathrooms. Parking consists of 1 parking space and a 1 car garage with automatic opener.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have any available units?
360 W Mountain View Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have?
Some of 360 W Mountain View Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 W Mountain View Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
360 W Mountain View Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 W Mountain View Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 360 W Mountain View Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 360 W Mountain View Avenue offers parking.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 W Mountain View Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have a pool?
No, 360 W Mountain View Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have accessible units?
No, 360 W Mountain View Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 360 W Mountain View Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 360 W Mountain View Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 360 W Mountain View Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
