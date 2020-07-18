All apartments in Glendora
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

346 Mountain View

346 W Mountain View Ave · No Longer Available
Location

346 W Mountain View Ave, Glendora, CA 91741
Glendora

Amenities

carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Walking distance to Glendora Village! This unit has new carpet, fresh paint, white tiled bathroom, open living room to dining area and kitchen. Peaceful neighborhood and ready for the holidays.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 Mountain View have any available units?
346 Mountain View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 346 Mountain View currently offering any rent specials?
346 Mountain View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 Mountain View pet-friendly?
No, 346 Mountain View is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 346 Mountain View offer parking?
No, 346 Mountain View does not offer parking.
Does 346 Mountain View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 Mountain View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 Mountain View have a pool?
No, 346 Mountain View does not have a pool.
Does 346 Mountain View have accessible units?
No, 346 Mountain View does not have accessible units.
Does 346 Mountain View have units with dishwashers?
No, 346 Mountain View does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 346 Mountain View have units with air conditioning?
No, 346 Mountain View does not have units with air conditioning.
