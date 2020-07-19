Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
315 East Linfield Street
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:30 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
315 East Linfield Street
315 East Linfield Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
315 East Linfield Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit for Rent: 3-BD 1.5-BA ; Lease Length: Minimum One-Year
LIST OF AMENITIES
Unit Features
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Bathrooms
- 2-Car Garage Parking (attached)
- Hardwood Flooring
- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen
- Front & Backyard
- Closed Patio
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 East Linfield Street have any available units?
315 East Linfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendora, CA
.
Is 315 East Linfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East Linfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East Linfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East Linfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendora
.
Does 315 East Linfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East Linfield Street offers parking.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have a pool?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
