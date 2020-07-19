All apartments in Glendora
Last updated March 18 2019 at 11:30 PM

315 East Linfield Street

315 East Linfield Street · No Longer Available
Location

315 East Linfield Street, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Unit for Rent: 3-BD 1.5-BA ; Lease Length: Minimum One-Year

LIST OF AMENITIES
Unit Features
- 3 Bedrooms
- 1.5 Bathrooms
- 2-Car Garage Parking (attached)
- Hardwood Flooring
- Tile Flooring in Bathrooms and Kitchen
- Front & Backyard
- Closed Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 East Linfield Street have any available units?
315 East Linfield Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
Is 315 East Linfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
315 East Linfield Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 East Linfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 315 East Linfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 315 East Linfield Street offer parking?
Yes, 315 East Linfield Street offers parking.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have a pool?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have accessible units?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 East Linfield Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 East Linfield Street does not have units with air conditioning.
