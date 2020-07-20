All apartments in Glendora
Last updated June 19 2019 at 6:06 AM

1420 S Glendora Avenue

1420 South Glendora Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 South Glendora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms/ 2 bath, 3 car attached garage, central air and heating system, family room with fireplace and a covered patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have any available units?
1420 S Glendora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have?
Some of 1420 S Glendora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 S Glendora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S Glendora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S Glendora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue has units with air conditioning.
