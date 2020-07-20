Rent Calculator
1420 S Glendora Avenue
1420 South Glendora Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1420 South Glendora Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms/ 2 bath, 3 car attached garage, central air and heating system, family room with fireplace and a covered patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have any available units?
1420 S Glendora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendora, CA
.
What amenities does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have?
Some of 1420 S Glendora Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1420 S Glendora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 S Glendora Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 S Glendora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendora
.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 S Glendora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1420 S Glendora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1420 S Glendora Avenue has units with air conditioning.
