1311 S Vecino Avenue

Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home with large backyard. Recent upgrades include: Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, modern

stainless appliances and custom cabinets, Remodeled bath with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry and new fixtures. New paint

and recessed lighting throughout. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, hardwood flooring and custom tile. Central AC and heat,

Backyard has lots of space for entertaining and gardening. 2 car garage. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Glendora Unified

School District. Sorry, No pets allowed. Please contact Lisitng Agenet, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.