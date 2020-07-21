All apartments in Glendora
Find more places like 1311 S Vecino Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendora, CA
/
1311 S Vecino Avenue
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:08 AM

1311 S Vecino Avenue

1311 South Vecino Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendora
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1311 South Vecino Avenue, Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully upgraded 3 bedroom home with large backyard. Recent upgrades include: Remodeled kitchen with granite counters, modern
stainless appliances and custom cabinets, Remodeled bath with granite counters, upgraded cabinetry and new fixtures. New paint
and recessed lighting throughout. Home features 3 spacious bedrooms, hardwood flooring and custom tile. Central AC and heat,
Backyard has lots of space for entertaining and gardening. 2 car garage. Close to freeways, shopping and schools. Glendora Unified
School District. Sorry, No pets allowed. Please contact Lisitng Agenet, Brad Lindenberg @ 909-938-0709 with any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have any available units?
1311 S Vecino Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendora, CA.
What amenities does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have?
Some of 1311 S Vecino Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 S Vecino Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1311 S Vecino Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 S Vecino Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1311 S Vecino Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendora.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1311 S Vecino Avenue offers parking.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 S Vecino Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have a pool?
No, 1311 S Vecino Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1311 S Vecino Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 S Vecino Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 S Vecino Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1311 S Vecino Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gladstone Ridge
435 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740
Glendora Park Place Apartments
633-641 W Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Avalon Glendora
121 E Route 66
Glendora, CA 91740
Grand Terrace
440 W Gladstone St
Glendora, CA 91740

Similar Pages

Glendora 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendora 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendora Apartments with BalconiesGlendora Apartments with Parking
Glendora Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CABurbank, CAFontana, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CAColton, CACerritos, CA
Stanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CARialto, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Citrus CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine