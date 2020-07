Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse dog grooming area dog park package receiving

Life changes, let The Link redefine yours! Located in Glendale, CA, our brand-new community combines Southern California’s vibrant lifestyle with the glamour we all desire. Enjoy coming home to a spacious one or two-bedroom apartment designed with modern and open floor plans. Within the community, you’ll find perfect California essentials like a resort-inspired pool and fitness center. When it comes to making the most of the Glendale area, you can’t beat The Link’s location within walking distance of Metrolink for easy weekend getaways and everyday commutes. Plus, our mixed-use community brings convenient shops to the ground floor.



Live a life that connects you to the things that make Glendale great. Live at The Link.