The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15 month terms based on availabilityPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $1700 (1 bedroom) $2700 (two bedroom); Higher deposits required for penthouse apartments.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $1,000
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $100
restrictions: 50 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking with extra parking available for purchase.
Storage Details: Yes, available at additional charge
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.