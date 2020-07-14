All apartments in Glendale
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments

889 Americana Way · (818) 581-2019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

889 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 589-401 · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 758 sqft

Unit 589-413 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 833-417 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 802 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 589-339 · Avail. Aug 22

$4,002

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1133 sqft

Unit 722-309 · Avail. now

$4,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1254 sqft

Unit 833-407 · Avail. now

$4,179

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1084 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
car charging
car wash area
cc payments
clubhouse
community garden
concierge
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
valet service
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A collection of 242 luxury apartment homes to enjoy a vibrant urban lifestyle, plus superb services and designer home finishes that make daily life a pleasure.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 month terms based on availability
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47 per applicant
Deposit: $1700 (1 bedroom) $2700 (two bedroom); Higher deposits required for penthouse apartments.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $1,000
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $100
restrictions: 50 pound weight limit. Breed restrictions
Cats
rent: $50
Parking Details: Assigned garage parking with extra parking available for purchase.
Storage Details: Yes, available at additional charge
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have any available units?
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments has 29 units available starting at $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have?
Some of The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments offers parking.
Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments has a pool.
Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments has accessible units.
Does The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments has units with dishwashers.
