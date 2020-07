Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car charging clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access cats allowed accessible elevator garage on-site laundry business center cc payments dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking internet cafe lobby media room online portal pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office. Camden Glendale apartments offer open-concept floor plans in your choice of studios, one, and two bedroom and and Live/Work apartment homes. Our vibrant, pet-friendly apartments feature quartz countertops, space-grey wood style flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and sleek stainless-steel appliances. Camden Glendale's unbeatable proximity to all of life's needs will provide the connected, yet convenient life you've always dreamed of. Our location off the 5 freeway is a short drive to the major studios. Plus, we're nearby major hiking trails in the San Gabriel mountains, Griffith Park, and Runyon Canyon. Neighboring uber-hip areas like Atwater, Silver Lake, Los Feliz, and Eagle Rock, you'll be at the center of the hype. Not to mention that we're a few blocks from the Glendale Galleria, and we're close to the L.A. ...