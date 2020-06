Amenities

on-site laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Nice 1bed/1bath apt & 1-car parking space in the City of Glendale. Remodeled kitchen comes with stove/oven. Freshly painted walls. Updated waterproof vinyl flooring throughout. Window air-conditioning AC and wall heater inside the apt. There is also a shared laundry room on-site for tenant's convenience. Great location! Close to the I-134 freeway, Glendale Galleria, Americana at Brand, and other shops and restaurants in downtown Glendale. Don't miss this chance!