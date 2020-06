Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

This adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom bungalow is clean and quiet! It's been painted and has beautiful flooring through out. It comes with the fridge, washer and dryer. There is a great patio/yard area where you can BBQ while sitting back and taking in the gorgeous view! You also have a detached single garage down below.