Home
Glendale, CA
801 Ridge Drive
Last updated July 1 2019 at 10:25 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
801 Ridge Drive
801 Ridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
801 Ridge Drive, Glendale, CA 91206
Chevy Chase
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
MAGNIFICENT PANORAMIC VIEW---EXCELLENT NEIGHBORHOOD AND SCHOOLS----NEW ROOF----EXTENSIVE RE-MODELING INSIDE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 801 Ridge Drive have any available units?
801 Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 801 Ridge Drive have?
Some of 801 Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 801 Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
801 Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 801 Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 801 Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 801 Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 801 Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 801 Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 801 Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 801 Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
