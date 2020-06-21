All apartments in Glendale
754 Omar St
754 Omar St

754 Omar Street · (818) 823-5559
Location

754 Omar Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Pelanconi

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $3500 · Avail. Jul 14

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198

Fully remodeled , very clean
Great neighborhood. Private parking, private backyard , Utilities included for a
Normal use of course such as:
Electricity up to 100 a
Month ,trash ,water up to 100 dollar a month, gas up to 80 Dollar a month, spectrum internet up to 100 MB and spectrum cable. Gardeners included.
Central cooling and heating .
There is a back house with a renter.
Backyard fully accessible.
With shared garage and storage available.
Camera system around the house.
Please not :
You will be asked for 2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS (IF You are a 1099(INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR) You will have to send 2 MONHTS OF BANK STATEMENTS AND A COPY OF A 1099 and recent two months of your pay stubs.
Also copies of driving licenses.
We will have to run a credit card report also.
Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297198
Property Id 297198

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5850027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 754 Omar St have any available units?
754 Omar St has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 754 Omar St have?
Some of 754 Omar St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 754 Omar St currently offering any rent specials?
754 Omar St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 754 Omar St pet-friendly?
No, 754 Omar St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 754 Omar St offer parking?
Yes, 754 Omar St does offer parking.
Does 754 Omar St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 754 Omar St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 754 Omar St have a pool?
No, 754 Omar St does not have a pool.
Does 754 Omar St have accessible units?
No, 754 Omar St does not have accessible units.
Does 754 Omar St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 754 Omar St has units with dishwashers.
