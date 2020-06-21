754 Omar St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198



Fully remodeled , very clean

Great neighborhood. Private parking, private backyard , Utilities included for a

Normal use of course such as:

Electricity up to 100 a

Month ,trash ,water up to 100 dollar a month, gas up to 80 Dollar a month, spectrum internet up to 100 MB and spectrum cable. Gardeners included.

Central cooling and heating .

There is a back house with a renter.

Backyard fully accessible.

With shared garage and storage available.

Camera system around the house.

Please not :

You will be asked for 2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS (IF You are a 1099(INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR) You will have to send 2 MONHTS OF BANK STATEMENTS AND A COPY OF A 1099 and recent two months of your pay stubs.

Also copies of driving licenses.

We will have to run a credit card report also.

Thank you

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297198

No Pets Allowed



