754 Omar St

Amenities
Available 07/14/20 Omar house - Property Id: 297198
Fully remodeled , very clean
Great neighborhood. Private parking, private backyard , Utilities included for a
Normal use of course such as:
Electricity up to 100 a
Month ,trash ,water up to 100 dollar a month, gas up to 80 Dollar a month, spectrum internet up to 100 MB and spectrum cable. Gardeners included.
Central cooling and heating .
There is a back house with a renter.
Backyard fully accessible.
With shared garage and storage available.
Camera system around the house.
Please not :
You will be asked for 2 MONTHS OF PAY STUBS (IF You are a 1099(INDEPENDENT CONTRACTOR) You will have to send 2 MONHTS OF BANK STATEMENTS AND A COPY OF A 1099 and recent two months of your pay stubs.
Also copies of driving licenses.
We will have to run a credit card report also.
Thank you
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297198
Property Id 297198
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5850027)