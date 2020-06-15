All apartments in Glendale
722 Americana Way
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

722 Americana Way

722 Americana Way · (949) 280-8236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

722 Americana Way, Glendale, CA 91210
City Center

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit PH-569 · Avail. now

$3,835

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 729 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
fire pit
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
hot tub
valet service
Living in style is more fun than ever at The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments. A stunning collection of signature apartments, ideal for lavish entertaining and everyday living. Generous and spacious layouts open onto private patio sky decks with breathtaking views of The Americana at Brand and surrounding areas. Residents enjoy close access to The Marc’s stunning pool deck, state-of-the art fitness center and other residential amenities.
All Sixteen Residences & Common Areas designed by Award Winning Celebrity Designer Waldo Fernandez. His LA -based firm includes a dedicated staff of architectural and interior designers and carries a reproduction furniture line, which continually pushes and refines Fernandez’s creativity. Waldo’s inspirational flair has been captured in countless celebrity homes including Brad Pitt & Elizabeth Taylor. Waldo’s world class design can also be found at Soho House, Beverly Hills' famous Spago restaurant, the Green Room at the Oscars and of course 8500 Burton Way. Amenities and benefits include a resort-style EcoSmarte® freshwater pool and spa, fire pit and club room, interior garden, a state-of-the-art fitness center, valet services, 24-hour security and a full service Concierge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Americana Way have any available units?
722 Americana Way has a unit available for $3,835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 722 Americana Way have?
Some of 722 Americana Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Americana Way currently offering any rent specials?
722 Americana Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Americana Way pet-friendly?
No, 722 Americana Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 722 Americana Way offer parking?
No, 722 Americana Way does not offer parking.
Does 722 Americana Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 722 Americana Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Americana Way have a pool?
Yes, 722 Americana Way has a pool.
Does 722 Americana Way have accessible units?
No, 722 Americana Way does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Americana Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 722 Americana Way has units with dishwashers.
