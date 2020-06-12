714 North Columbus Avenue

Amenities

North Glendale 2 br 1 ba on cul de sac with hardwood or tiled floors throughout, close to Americana, shops and restaurants on Brand. Granite counters, newer stove, reglazed tub,double paned windows, expansive front porch. Separate one car garage. No common walls and shared grassy yard.

Owner pays water, tenants pay gas, electric, and trash. Sorry no pets.

All applicants 18 and over must complete application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 2/1/21



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

