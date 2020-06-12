All apartments in Glendale
714 North Columbus Avenue
Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:26 PM

714 North Columbus Avenue

714 North Columbus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 North Columbus Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Fremont Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
North Glendale 2 br 1 ba on cul de sac with hardwood or tiled floors throughout, close to Americana, shops and restaurants on Brand. Granite counters, newer stove, reglazed tub,double paned windows, expansive front porch. Separate one car garage. No common walls and shared grassy yard.
Owner pays water, tenants pay gas, electric, and trash. Sorry no pets.
All applicants 18 and over must complete application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,850, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 2/1/21

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 North Columbus Avenue have any available units?
714 North Columbus Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 714 North Columbus Avenue have?
Some of 714 North Columbus Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 North Columbus Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
714 North Columbus Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 North Columbus Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 714 North Columbus Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 714 North Columbus Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 714 North Columbus Avenue offers parking.
Does 714 North Columbus Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 North Columbus Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 North Columbus Avenue have a pool?
No, 714 North Columbus Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 714 North Columbus Avenue have accessible units?
No, 714 North Columbus Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 714 North Columbus Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 714 North Columbus Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

