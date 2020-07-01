All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

714 E Acacia Avenue

714 East Acacia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

714 East Acacia Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have any available units?
714 E Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 714 E Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
714 E Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 E Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue offer parking?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 E Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

