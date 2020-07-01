Rent Calculator
714 E Acacia Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM
714 E Acacia Avenue
714 East Acacia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
714 East Acacia Avenue, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa
Amenities
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have any available units?
714 E Acacia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 714 E Acacia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
714 E Acacia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 E Acacia Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue offer parking?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have a pool?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 E Acacia Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 E Acacia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 E Acacia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
