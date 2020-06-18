All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 706 E. Maple St 8.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
706 E. Maple St 8
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

706 E. Maple St 8

706 E Maple St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

706 E Maple St, Glendale, CA 91205
Mariposa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Renovated, Washer Dryer, Central AC - Property Id: 110033

706 E. Maple St., Glendale CA 91205

Fully Remodeled & Renovated
Lower unit
Wood Laminate Flooring
Central AC/Heat
Granite Counter top
Stainless Appliances
Laundry on premises
1 parking spot
One year lease
1 small pet ok with additional deposit
Building is next to Maple Park

Please call 818 376 9102

www.RealtySourceListings.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110033
Property Id 110033

(RLNE4972988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 E. Maple St 8 have any available units?
706 E. Maple St 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 706 E. Maple St 8 have?
Some of 706 E. Maple St 8's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 E. Maple St 8 currently offering any rent specials?
706 E. Maple St 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 E. Maple St 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 E. Maple St 8 is pet friendly.
Does 706 E. Maple St 8 offer parking?
Yes, 706 E. Maple St 8 offers parking.
Does 706 E. Maple St 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 E. Maple St 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 E. Maple St 8 have a pool?
No, 706 E. Maple St 8 does not have a pool.
Does 706 E. Maple St 8 have accessible units?
No, 706 E. Maple St 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 706 E. Maple St 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 706 E. Maple St 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Legendary Glendale
300 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
AMLI Lex on Orange
321 N Orange St
Glendale, CA 91203

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendale Cheap ApartmentsGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts