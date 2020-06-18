All apartments in Glendale
660 1/2 W Doran Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:08 AM

660 1/2 W Doran Street

660 1/2 W Doran St · (818) 429-7215
Location

660 1/2 W Doran St, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lovely triplex upstairs unit 1 bed,1 bath, livinroom/dining room, nice size kitchen, 1 parking space detached garage, view to the mountains from front window, close to freeways, shopping etc, ideal location, no air conditioning, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have any available units?
660 1/2 W Doran Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 660 1/2 W Doran Street currently offering any rent specials?
660 1/2 W Doran Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 660 1/2 W Doran Street pet-friendly?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street offer parking?
Yes, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does offer parking.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have a pool?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does not have a pool.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have accessible units?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does not have accessible units.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 660 1/2 W Doran Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 660 1/2 W Doran Street does not have units with air conditioning.
