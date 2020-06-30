Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
649 HAWTHORNE Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
649 HAWTHORNE Street
649 Hawthorne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
649 Hawthorne Street, Glendale, CA 91204
Moorpark
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Light and bright 2 bedroom, 1 bath front house.Totally remodeled with new bathroom, new kitchen, new floor, new paint, new widows, recess lights. New stove and washer& dryer are included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have any available units?
649 HAWTHORNE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have?
Some of 649 HAWTHORNE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 649 HAWTHORNE Street currently offering any rent specials?
649 HAWTHORNE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 649 HAWTHORNE Street pet-friendly?
No, 649 HAWTHORNE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street offer parking?
Yes, 649 HAWTHORNE Street offers parking.
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 649 HAWTHORNE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have a pool?
No, 649 HAWTHORNE Street does not have a pool.
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have accessible units?
No, 649 HAWTHORNE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 649 HAWTHORNE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 649 HAWTHORNE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
