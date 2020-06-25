609 N Jackson Street 7

Amenities

ONE MONTH RENT FREE!

Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse or single level apartments in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside. The unit is 100% brand new with all new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting, new flooring, new lights, new faucets, new mirror closet doors and new vertical blinds. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bathroom. The unit's size is approximately 1,000- 1,100 square feet. Additional features include: central AC and heat, and gated underground parking for 1 car, there is also ample street parking available. Pets are welcome, with pet deposit/rent. $2695-$2,795



The property is professionally managed with available online rent payment and maintenance requests by Pan American Properties.

LOCATED AT: 609 N. Jackson St. Glendale CA 91206

