Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

609 N Jackson Street 7

609 N Jackson St · (714) 628-6269
Location

609 N Jackson St, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 7 · Avail. now

$2,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Avella Apartments - Property Id: 310002

ONE MONTH RENT FREE!
CALL OR TEXT EMILY RIZVI TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO VIEW TODAY!

Beautiful two bedroom/two and a half bathroom townhouse or single level apartments in the heart of Glendale with side by side washer and dryer inside. The unit is 100% brand new with all new cabinets, quartz counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances (refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher), recessed lighting, new flooring, new lights, new faucets, new mirror closet doors and new vertical blinds. Upstairs, each bedroom has its own private bathroom. The unit's size is approximately 1,000- 1,100 square feet. Additional features include: central AC and heat, and gated underground parking for 1 car, there is also ample street parking available. Pets are welcome, with pet deposit/rent. $2695-$2,795

The property is professionally managed with available online rent payment and maintenance requests by Pan American Properties.
LOCATED AT: 609 N. Jackson St. Glendale CA 91206
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/609-n-jackson-street-glendale-ca-unit-7/310002
Property Id 310002

(RLNE5950101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have any available units?
609 N Jackson Street 7 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have?
Some of 609 N Jackson Street 7's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 N Jackson Street 7 currently offering any rent specials?
609 N Jackson Street 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 N Jackson Street 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 609 N Jackson Street 7 is pet friendly.
Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 offer parking?
Yes, 609 N Jackson Street 7 offers parking.
Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 609 N Jackson Street 7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have a pool?
No, 609 N Jackson Street 7 does not have a pool.
Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have accessible units?
No, 609 N Jackson Street 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 609 N Jackson Street 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 N Jackson Street 7 has units with dishwashers.
