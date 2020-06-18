601 N. Kenwood St., #208

Amenities

Bright and airy second floor 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in charming Glendale building. - Monique will be showing soon!



Second Floor, Desirable Two bedroom condo! This quaint two bedroom unit features Laminate wood like flooring, central a/c, and tons of charm! Stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer are provided for the tenants convenience. A large gas Fireplace is located in the living room, perfect for entertaining. This unit comes with two gated assigned parking spaces as well as an additional storage. The community provides an elevator for convenient access to the unit. This property is just minutes from Downtown Glendale where you will find your favorite dining and entertainment destinations. The Americana at Brand and the Glendale Galleria are all a short distance away. Access to Ventura Freeway is right around the corner, making for an easy commute. No section 8 and no smoking. Owner pays for HOA fees.



To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.



No Pets Allowed



