601 N. Kenwood St., #208
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

601 N. Kenwood St., #208

601 N Kenwood Street
Location

601 N Kenwood Street, Glendale, CA 91206
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Bright and airy second floor 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom apartment in charming Glendale building. - Monique will be showing soon!

Second Floor, Desirable Two bedroom condo! This quaint two bedroom unit features Laminate wood like flooring, central a/c, and tons of charm! Stove, dishwasher, washer and dryer are provided for the tenants convenience. A large gas Fireplace is located in the living room, perfect for entertaining. This unit comes with two gated assigned parking spaces as well as an additional storage. The community provides an elevator for convenient access to the unit. This property is just minutes from Downtown Glendale where you will find your favorite dining and entertainment destinations. The Americana at Brand and the Glendale Galleria are all a short distance away. Access to Ventura Freeway is right around the corner, making for an easy commute. No section 8 and no smoking. Owner pays for HOA fees.

To schedule a viewing through our automated system, please visit: https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/sigpropertymanagement or call 818-629-1779 from your smartphone.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4793401)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have any available units?
601 N. Kenwood St., #208 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have?
Some of 601 N. Kenwood St., #208's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 currently offering any rent specials?
601 N. Kenwood St., #208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 pet-friendly?
No, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 offer parking?
Yes, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 offers parking.
Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have a pool?
No, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 does not have a pool.
Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have accessible units?
No, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 does not have accessible units.
Does 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 N. Kenwood St., #208 has units with dishwashers.
