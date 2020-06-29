All apartments in Glendale
Location

540 North Central Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
City Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
internet access
media room
yoga
Welcome to Luxury Living in Downtown Glendale! This Stunning 1bd/1ba is available for immediate move in and will be sure to take your breath away! This new apartment home features natural wood flooring, Italian porcelain marble tile, modern Italian cabinetry, stunning quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer, central heat and air as well as a beautiful balcony! As a resident of this community you will be able to enjoy wonderful resort style amenities including expansive roof top pools, breath taking lounge decks, state-of-the-art fitness center quipped with a yoga room, Wi-Fi enabled co-work space and so much more! Whether it's relaxing in the zen garden, enjoying a movie in the screening room or taking a dip in one of the luxurious roof top pools, you are sure to enjoy every moment of living at Altana.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 540 N Central Avenue have any available units?
540 N Central Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 540 N Central Avenue have?
Some of 540 N Central Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 540 N Central Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
540 N Central Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 540 N Central Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 540 N Central Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 540 N Central Avenue offer parking?
No, 540 N Central Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 540 N Central Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 540 N Central Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 540 N Central Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 540 N Central Avenue has a pool.
Does 540 N Central Avenue have accessible units?
No, 540 N Central Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 540 N Central Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 540 N Central Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

