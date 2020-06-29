540 N Central Avenue.

Amenities

Welcome to Luxury Living in Downtown Glendale! This Stunning 1bd/1ba is available for immediate move in and will be sure to take your breath away! This new apartment home features natural wood flooring, Italian porcelain marble tile, modern Italian cabinetry, stunning quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, stacked washer & dryer, central heat and air as well as a beautiful balcony! As a resident of this community you will be able to enjoy wonderful resort style amenities including expansive roof top pools, breath taking lounge decks, state-of-the-art fitness center quipped with a yoga room, Wi-Fi enabled co-work space and so much more! Whether it's relaxing in the zen garden, enjoying a movie in the screening room or taking a dip in one of the luxurious roof top pools, you are sure to enjoy every moment of living at Altana.