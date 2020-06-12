Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
534 Glenwood Rd
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
534 Glenwood Rd
534 Glenwood Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
534 Glenwood Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood
Amenities
w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
3 Bedroom 2 Bath near schools - Property Id: 127446
3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom spacious. High ceilings. Laminate floors. Newly painted. Washer and Dryer hook up.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/127446p
Property Id 127446
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5329473)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 534 Glenwood Rd have any available units?
534 Glenwood Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 534 Glenwood Rd have?
Some of 534 Glenwood Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 534 Glenwood Rd currently offering any rent specials?
534 Glenwood Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Glenwood Rd pet-friendly?
No, 534 Glenwood Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 534 Glenwood Rd offer parking?
No, 534 Glenwood Rd does not offer parking.
Does 534 Glenwood Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Glenwood Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Glenwood Rd have a pool?
No, 534 Glenwood Rd does not have a pool.
Does 534 Glenwood Rd have accessible units?
No, 534 Glenwood Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Glenwood Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 534 Glenwood Rd has units with dishwashers.
