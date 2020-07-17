518 Salem St 1

Amenities

EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129



LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!!

$2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building. Close to Americana and Glendale Galleria with trendy shops and restaurants. Minutes to FWY, Hospitals, LA Downtown, Burbank Airport.

Wood floors and carpeting in bedrooms with high ceiling, central heating and A/C. Full kitchen with DW, gas cooking, double sinks, garbage disposal, and many cabinets for storage.

Having washer/dryer and refrigerator in unit is a big plus!

Gated parking+small storage cabinet in garage. Security camera in garage. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS.

Serious renters, please contact audreytoy@icloud.com for pre-approve application to view unit. Available 6/17/2020.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301129

No Pets Allowed



