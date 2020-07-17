All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:06 PM

518 Salem St 1

518 Salem St · (310) 210-7613
Location

518 Salem St, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,395

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
EXCELLENT LOCATION!!! - Property Id: 301129

LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! WASHER/DRYER in UNIT!!
$2395 2BD+2.5BA Bright front corner unit in a townhome style 8 unit apartment building. Close to Americana and Glendale Galleria with trendy shops and restaurants. Minutes to FWY, Hospitals, LA Downtown, Burbank Airport.
Wood floors and carpeting in bedrooms with high ceiling, central heating and A/C. Full kitchen with DW, gas cooking, double sinks, garbage disposal, and many cabinets for storage.
Having washer/dryer and refrigerator in unit is a big plus!
Gated parking+small storage cabinet in garage. Security camera in garage. NO PETS AND NON SMOKERS.
Serious renters, please contact audreytoy@icloud.com for pre-approve application to view unit. Available 6/17/2020.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/301129
Property Id 301129

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5859292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 Salem St 1 have any available units?
518 Salem St 1 has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 Salem St 1 have?
Some of 518 Salem St 1's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 Salem St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
518 Salem St 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 Salem St 1 pet-friendly?
No, 518 Salem St 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 518 Salem St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 518 Salem St 1 offers parking.
Does 518 Salem St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 Salem St 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 Salem St 1 have a pool?
No, 518 Salem St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 518 Salem St 1 have accessible units?
No, 518 Salem St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 518 Salem St 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 Salem St 1 has units with dishwashers.
