500 W.wilson Ave
Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:54 AM
1 of 4
500 W.wilson Ave
500 W Wilson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
500 W Wilson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Apartment amenities:
Spacious floor plans
Completely renovated units
Hardwood Floors
Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances
High ceilings
Tons of natural light
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have any available units?
500 W.wilson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 500 W.wilson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 W.wilson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 W.wilson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave offer parking?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have a pool?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 W.wilson Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 W.wilson Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
