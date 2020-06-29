All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

485 Riverdale Drive

485 Riverdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

485 Riverdale Drive, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Come and stop by to see our studio in Glendale. Conveniently located 5-10 minutes drive to Americana, Glendale Galleria, Costco, Best Buy, Griffith Park, Los Angeles Zoo. East of the 5, South of 134 and West of the 2 fwy. Great location you don't want to miss out!!

Rental Requirements:
Income requirement 2.5x more the rent
No prior rent collections
No prior evictions
Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current
Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18
For further information call the office
(562)908-1415

******NO PARKING*****

Property Address:
485 Riverdale Drive #7
Glendale, CA 91204

Professionally managed by Prime Management Group Inc.
562-908-1415
www.primemgnt.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 Riverdale Drive have any available units?
485 Riverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 485 Riverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
485 Riverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 Riverdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 Riverdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive offer parking?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 485 Riverdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 485 Riverdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

