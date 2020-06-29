Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Come and stop by to see our studio in Glendale. Conveniently located 5-10 minutes drive to Americana, Glendale Galleria, Costco, Best Buy, Griffith Park, Los Angeles Zoo. East of the 5, South of 134 and West of the 2 fwy. Great location you don't want to miss out!!



Rental Requirements:

Income requirement 2.5x more the rent

No prior rent collections

No prior evictions

Credit has to be 60% of the accounts current

Application Fee $35 per applicant over the age of 18

For further information call the office

(562)908-1415



******NO PARKING*****



Property Address:

485 Riverdale Drive #7

Glendale, CA 91204



Professionally managed by Prime Management Group Inc.

562-908-1415

www.primemgnt.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.