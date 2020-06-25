Rent Calculator
451 Riverdale Drive
451 Riverdale Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
451 Riverdale Drive, Glendale, CA 91204
Pacific-Edison
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
hot tub
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
1 Available 04/05/19 Big house close to Glendale gallery and the Americana
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/30112
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4806638)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 451 Riverdale Drive have any available units?
451 Riverdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 451 Riverdale Drive have?
Some of 451 Riverdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 451 Riverdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
451 Riverdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Riverdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 451 Riverdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 451 Riverdale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 451 Riverdale Drive offers parking.
Does 451 Riverdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Riverdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Riverdale Drive have a pool?
No, 451 Riverdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 451 Riverdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 451 Riverdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Riverdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Riverdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
