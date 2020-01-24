All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 432 W. Lexington Dr 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
432 W. Lexington Dr 7
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:46 AM

432 W. Lexington Dr 7

432 W Lexington Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

432 W Lexington Dr, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious Townhouse near Glendale Galleria - Property Id: 157033

Great Location near Glendale Galleria and just minutes from the Americana
Spacious 2 bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse
Patio/Balcony
Central AC/Heat
Quartz Counter tops
Stainless Appliances
High Ceilings
Fireplace
Secured Parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157033p
Property Id 157033

(RLNE5155535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have any available units?
432 W. Lexington Dr 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have?
Some of 432 W. Lexington Dr 7's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 currently offering any rent specials?
432 W. Lexington Dr 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 is pet friendly.
Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 offer parking?
Yes, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 offers parking.
Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have a pool?
No, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 does not have a pool.
Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have accessible units?
No, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 432 W. Lexington Dr 7 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts