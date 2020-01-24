432 W. Lexington Dr 7

Spacious Townhouse near Glendale Galleria - Property Id: 157033
Great Location near Glendale Galleria and just minutes from the Americana Spacious 2 bed 2.5 Bath Townhouse Patio/Balcony Central AC/Heat Quartz Counter tops Stainless Appliances High Ceilings Fireplace Secured Parking Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/157033p Property Id 157033
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
