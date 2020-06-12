427 Mesa Lila Road

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Who wouldn't love to lease a beautiful 50's contemporary ranch nestled in prestigious Whiting Woods? This meticulously maintained home has three bedrooms, 3 baths and a terrific bonus space with separate entrance that would be great for an office (was recently used as a sound studio), hobby space, in-law suite -- your choice. The home sits on a beautiful wooded lot, has refinished hardwood floors throughout, tons of windows that let in the views, updated baths and great indoor/outdoor living with access to the spacious (and flat) backyard that would be wonderful for entertaining family and friends. Full year lease minimum. Pets limited to size, weight and number. You do not want to miss this rare opportunity!