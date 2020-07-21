All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 413 Allen Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
413 Allen Ave.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 11:26 AM

413 Allen Ave.

413 Allen Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Rancho Adjacent
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

413 Allen Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Rancho Adjacent

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Cute cottage-type home in Glendale!! - Beautiful home sitting on a tree-lined street in the border of Glendale and Burbank. This single story home features hardwood flooring in the living room with fireplace, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, plush carpet in bedrooms and bonus room with second fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large bonus room with a sliding glass door to the rear private yard with a covered patio and ceiling fan. A one bedroom second home sits behind the yard (leased). The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertop, ceiling fans, lots of natural light. Master bathroom has a custom tile shower with sitting area, rain-style shower head and dual sink vanity. Enclosed laundry area outside the kitchen. Garage is sized for 2 cars. Move-in costs include first month's rent, security deposit and application fee. Cats are welcomed with additional deposit. No dogs. Rent includes water and gardener. Home to be available for viewing after August 10th 2019. For more information please contact Valleywide Leasing at (818) 471-4272. To schedule a viewing and to apply, visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease/

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5076665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 Allen Ave. have any available units?
413 Allen Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 Allen Ave. have?
Some of 413 Allen Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 Allen Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
413 Allen Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 Allen Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 413 Allen Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 413 Allen Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 413 Allen Ave. offers parking.
Does 413 Allen Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 Allen Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 Allen Ave. have a pool?
No, 413 Allen Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 413 Allen Ave. have accessible units?
No, 413 Allen Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 413 Allen Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 Allen Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Brand
120 W Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale 2 Bedroom Apartments
Glendale Cheap ApartmentsGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts