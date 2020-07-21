413 Allen Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly dogs allowed

Cute cottage-type home in Glendale!! - Beautiful home sitting on a tree-lined street in the border of Glendale and Burbank. This single story home features hardwood flooring in the living room with fireplace, tile in kitchen and bathrooms, plush carpet in bedrooms and bonus room with second fireplace. Ceiling fans throughout. Large bonus room with a sliding glass door to the rear private yard with a covered patio and ceiling fan. A one bedroom second home sits behind the yard (leased). The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, granite countertop, ceiling fans, lots of natural light. Master bathroom has a custom tile shower with sitting area, rain-style shower head and dual sink vanity. Enclosed laundry area outside the kitchen. Garage is sized for 2 cars. Move-in costs include first month's rent, security deposit and application fee. Cats are welcomed with additional deposit. No dogs. Rent includes water and gardener. Home to be available for viewing after August 10th 2019. For more information please contact Valleywide Leasing at (818) 471-4272. To schedule a viewing and to apply, visit our website valleywideleasing.com/available-for-lease/



No Dogs Allowed



