Last updated April 23 2020 at 11:01 PM

4031 Ramsdell Avenue

4031 Ramsdell Avenue · (818) 246-1099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4031 Ramsdell Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout. The living room presents an inviting space to relax or entertain. Nestled under a tray ceiling is a kitchen complete with immaculate counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and an eye-catching glass mosaic back-splash. Both bedrooms are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet space. The Larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom with a private bathroom. This home also features a nice sized dining room with a double door entry, that can also be used as a bonus room or office, as well as a private balcony that can be accessed through the living room. Just minutes away from the 210 freeway, Ralphs, Starbucks Crescenta Valley High School and Rosemont Middle School!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have any available units?
4031 Ramsdell Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 4031 Ramsdell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4031 Ramsdell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 Ramsdell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue offer parking?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4031 Ramsdell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4031 Ramsdell Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
