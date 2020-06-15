4031 Ramsdell Avenue

Amenities

Showings will start first week of May! Situated in La Crescenta resides a wonderful unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Inside find sleek flooring with thick baseboard moldings throughout. The living room presents an inviting space to relax or entertain. Nestled under a tray ceiling is a kitchen complete with immaculate counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and an eye-catching glass mosaic back-splash. Both bedrooms are well-illuminated, spacious and offer ample closet space. The Larger of the rooms is a Master bedroom with a private bathroom. This home also features a nice sized dining room with a double door entry, that can also be used as a bonus room or office, as well as a private balcony that can be accessed through the living room. Just minutes away from the 210 freeway, Ralphs, Starbucks Crescenta Valley High School and Rosemont Middle School!