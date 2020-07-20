Rent Calculator
4028 Liberty Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4028 Liberty Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4028 Liberty Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue have any available units?
4028 Liberty Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, CA
.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4028 Liberty Avenue have?
Some of 4028 Liberty Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and ice maker. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4028 Liberty Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4028 Liberty Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4028 Liberty Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4028 Liberty Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue offer parking?
No, 4028 Liberty Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4028 Liberty Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue have a pool?
No, 4028 Liberty Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4028 Liberty Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4028 Liberty Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4028 Liberty Avenue has units with dishwashers.
