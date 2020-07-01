All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 401 Orange St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
401 Orange St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:44 AM

401 Orange St

401 N Orange St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Vineyard
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

401 N Orange St, Glendale, CA 91203
Vineyard

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,970* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,390* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,480* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $3,790/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Show up and start living from day one in Los Angeles with this stylish one-bedroom Blueground apartment. Youll love coming home to this thoughtfully furnished, beautifully designed, and fully-equipped Glendale home. (ID #LAX163)

Designed With You In Mind

Thoughtfully designed with bespoke finishes, modern furnishings, and a fully-equipped kitchen, youll enjoy that Im home feeling with this Blueground apartment. Whether youre lounging in your pretty living room streaming the latest and greatest entertainment on the smart TV or premium wireless speaker, or getting some well-earned rest on the superior quality mattress with luxury linens, youll fall in love with everything this Glendale apartment has to offer. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-King Bed, 70.8in/180cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Courtyard
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 Orange St have any available units?
401 Orange St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 Orange St have?
Some of 401 Orange St's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 Orange St currently offering any rent specials?
401 Orange St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 Orange St pet-friendly?
Yes, 401 Orange St is pet friendly.
Does 401 Orange St offer parking?
Yes, 401 Orange St offers parking.
Does 401 Orange St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 Orange St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 Orange St have a pool?
Yes, 401 Orange St has a pool.
Does 401 Orange St have accessible units?
No, 401 Orange St does not have accessible units.
Does 401 Orange St have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 Orange St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Onyx Glendale
313 West California Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts