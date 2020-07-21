3907 La Crescenta Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher carport recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

This completely updated 2nd floor unit in the heart of La Crescenta is the perfect place to call home. With amazing views of the foothills, this light and bright unit has upgardes that include recessed lighting throughout and brand new dual pane windows. The airy remodeled kitchen is equipped w/stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, a roomy breakfast nook and tile floors. With 1,023 feet living space, this apartment boasts 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths The well-kept grounds include a pool & spa, bbq area, rec room and saunas !! HOA is included in the rent as well as 2 car assigned carport. This place won't last long !!