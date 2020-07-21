All apartments in Glendale
3907 La Crescenta Avenue
3907 La Crescenta Avenue

3907 La Crescenta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3907 La Crescenta Avenue, Glendale, CA 91214
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
sauna
This completely updated 2nd floor unit in the heart of La Crescenta is the perfect place to call home. With amazing views of the foothills, this light and bright unit has upgardes that include recessed lighting throughout and brand new dual pane windows. The airy remodeled kitchen is equipped w/stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, granite counters, a roomy breakfast nook and tile floors. With 1,023 feet living space, this apartment boasts 2 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths The well-kept grounds include a pool & spa, bbq area, rec room and saunas !! HOA is included in the rent as well as 2 car assigned carport. This place won't last long !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have any available units?
3907 La Crescenta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have?
Some of 3907 La Crescenta Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3907 La Crescenta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3907 La Crescenta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3907 La Crescenta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue offers parking.
Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue has a pool.
Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3907 La Crescenta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3907 La Crescenta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
