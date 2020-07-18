3750 La Crescenta Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Picture Book Property for Lease with La Cresenta Schools and Freemont Elementary. This lovely homes has three bedrooms and 2 baths. Remodeled.

Wood floors though out. Wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelves. Washer and dryer and Fridge included without warranty. Kitchen is a dream galley kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwaster, stove included. The kitchen has pull out drawers. There is a small desk area included.

Centeral air and heat. The master suite has a glass sliding door to an outdoor wood decked patio under shady oak tree.