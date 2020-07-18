All apartments in Glendale
Location

3750 La Crescenta Avenue, Glendale, CA 91208
Montrose Verdugo City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Picture Book Property for Lease with La Cresenta Schools and Freemont Elementary. This lovely homes has three bedrooms and 2 baths. Remodeled.
Wood floors though out. Wood burning fireplace in living room with built in shelves. Washer and dryer and Fridge included without warranty. Kitchen is a dream galley kitchen with granite counter tops, dishwaster, stove included. The kitchen has pull out drawers. There is a small desk area included.
Centeral air and heat. The master suite has a glass sliding door to an outdoor wood decked patio under shady oak tree.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have any available units?
3750 La Crescenta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have?
Some of 3750 La Crescenta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3750 La Crescenta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3750 La Crescenta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3750 La Crescenta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue offer parking?
No, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have a pool?
No, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3750 La Crescenta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3750 La Crescenta Avenue has units with dishwashers.
