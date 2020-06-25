3639 Malafia Drive

Amenities

Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Montrose! - Adorable home in one of Glendale's best neighborhoods of Sparr Heights in Montrose!. This 2 bedroom, one bath home includes brand new double pane and energy efficient, Milgard casement windows. The bathroom has been upgraded with brand new subway tile enclosure shower over tub, vinyl plank floor, and new vanity. All new paint and vertical blinds throughout. New carpet in living room. Master bedroom measures 10 x 14, 2nd bedroom measures 11 x 12. The living room measures 15 x 14 Other features include central heat and air, laundry room, two-car garage with opener. Bedrooms have oak hardwood floors. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Malafia is located in a secluded neighborhood with no through traffic about 1/2 mile from the quaint Montrose Village. All measurements are approximate.



