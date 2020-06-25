All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

3639 Malafia Drive

Location

3639 Malafia Drive, Glendale, CA 91208
Sparr Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath in Montrose! - Adorable home in one of Glendale's best neighborhoods of Sparr Heights in Montrose!. This 2 bedroom, one bath home includes brand new double pane and energy efficient, Milgard casement windows. The bathroom has been upgraded with brand new subway tile enclosure shower over tub, vinyl plank floor, and new vanity. All new paint and vertical blinds throughout. New carpet in living room. Master bedroom measures 10 x 14, 2nd bedroom measures 11 x 12. The living room measures 15 x 14 Other features include central heat and air, laundry room, two-car garage with opener. Bedrooms have oak hardwood floors. The backyard is perfect for entertaining. Malafia is located in a secluded neighborhood with no through traffic about 1/2 mile from the quaint Montrose Village. All measurements are approximate.

(RLNE4810115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

